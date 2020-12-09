Four arrests in investigation into death of Cork man

TWO men are being questioned about the unexplained death of a Cork man outside a Kerry hotel in August.

The men were arrested this morning and are being questioned in Killarney garda station about the death of 26-year-old Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile. He was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel on Muckross Road in Killarney on August 29 and died a short time later.

Two men were arrested and questioned yesterday before being released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The men being questioned this morning are being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. One of the men being questioned is in his 20s and the other is in his 40s.