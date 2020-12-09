Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 14:30

Four arrests in investigation into death of Cork man

Gardai have arrested four people in their investigation into the death of Darragh Sheehan in Killarney

TWO men are being questioned about the unexplained death of a Cork man outside a Kerry hotel in August.

The men were arrested this morning and are being questioned in Killarney garda station about the death of 26-year-old Darragh Sheehan from Doneraile. He was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel on Muckross Road in Killarney on August 29 and died a short time later.

Two men were arrested and questioned yesterday before being released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The men being questioned this morning are being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. One of the men being questioned is in his 20s and the other is in his 40s.

