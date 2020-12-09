€9,000 of suspected cannabis herb seized in Cork with help from Garda dog Rex

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of €9,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork.

As part of an ongoing operation, both detective and uniform Gardaí from Fermoy Garda Station, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, carried out two searches at fields in the Mitchelstown area yesterday.

The two searches were carried out with the assistance of Garda dog "Rex” who initially located €3,000 of suspected cannabis herb. A follow-up search was later carried out, where again Rex discovered €6,000 of suspected cannabis hidden. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said that a man, aged in his 20s, was subsequently arrested. He was brought to Fermoy Garda and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Speaking at Fermoy Garda Station, Superintendent Padraic Powell said "Yesterday’s searches form part of an ongoing operation to combat the sale, supply and distribution of drugs in the Fermoy District. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives. One of our goals in our District Policing Plan for 2021 will be to have an even greater focus on targeting suspected street level drug dealing, which has no place in our community."