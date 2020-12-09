Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 08:46

Man arrested in Cork in connection with investigation into fraudulent claims of PUP due before court

Man arrested in Cork in connection with investigation into fraudulent claims of PUP due before court

A man arrested in Cork as of an investigation into fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

A man arrested in Cork as part of an investigation into fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Yesterday, gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, along with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and local Gardaí in Cork arrested a man in his 40s as part of an investigation into fraudulent claims of the PUP.  He is being detained under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Midleton Garda station.

This morning, a garda spokesperson said: "the male in his 40s arrested in relation to this incident has since been charged. He is due to appear before Mallow District Court at 10:30 am this morning". 

More in this section

Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
Garda stock Unaccompanied learner driver caught speeding and under the influence of drugs on busy Cork road
cork garda
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest