Man arrested in Cork in connection with investigation into fraudulent claims of PUP due before court

A man arrested in Cork as part of an investigation into fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Yesterday, gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, along with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and local Gardaí in Cork arrested a man in his 40s as part of an investigation into fraudulent claims of the PUP. He is being detained under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Midleton Garda station.

This morning, a garda spokesperson said: "the male in his 40s arrested in relation to this incident has since been charged. He is due to appear before Mallow District Court at 10:30 am this morning".