Jail for man involved in violent row in Cork 

Members of the public were put in fear of violence when two men got into a violent row and chased each other in Cork city centre.

Garda Aidan Noonan said there was an argument between Alin Topor of no fixed address and another man on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, on February 28 2019.

It occurred at 10.30 p.m. outside Superdry store. At first it was a verbal argument with both parties shouting and squaring up to each other.

A number of homeless people tried to intervene to break up the row.

However, the two men were chasing each other around in the city centre which was quite crowded at the time.

The other person produced a Stanley knife and slashed Alin Topor across the left arm. He sustained a 5cm cut to his arm and the wound subsequently became infected and required surgery.

For his part in the violent row, the defendant pleaded guilty to engaging in an affray.

When arrested, Alin Topor said he did not recall what happened due to his intoxication.

The defendant was homeless having previously worked as an agricultural labourer when he came to Ireland first from Romania.

Sinead Behan defence barrister said the 28-year-old apologised for upsetting members of the public who were present on the street.

He ended up with reduced function in his hand due to the assault on him with the blade. The other man did not appear before the court on this occasion.

Ms Behan said of Topor, “He is a very fine fellow to deal with when sober.” Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “Initially, he (the accused) was the aggressor but he was assaulted quite seriously himself.”

The judge imposed a six-month sentence on him at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for engaging in the affray.

When the case was finished, Alin Topor asked by video link from prison if he could say something to the court. The judge said he could.

There had been a reference to the accused being an alcoholic but Topor said, “I am not an alcoholic now. I did not drink in one year.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “Thank you. I am glad to hear that.”