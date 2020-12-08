Missing Cork man found safe and well

GILES Kiernan, a 40-year-old Cork man who had been missing from the Crosshaven area since Sunday, December 6, has been located safe and well, gardaí have confirmed.
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.
