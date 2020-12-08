Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 20:58

Missing Cork man found safe and well

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

GILES Kiernan, a 40-year-old Cork man who had been missing from the Crosshaven area since Sunday, December 6, has been located safe and well, gardaí have confirmed.

