Covid latest: One additional death & 215 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 2,097 in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday December 7, the HPSC has been notified of 215 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 74,682 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 60% are under 45 years of age.

74 cases were reported in Dublin, while there were 22 in Donegal, 15 in Kilkenny, 14 in Louth, 11 in Limerick and the remaining 79 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Cork reported just seven cases.

As of 2pm today 210 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today the Government approved NPHET’s advice on prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines. This is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy, being finalised by the High Level taskforce for Covid-19 vaccination.

“While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead.

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette.”