Man jailed for stabbing another man three times in Cork town

Drastic consequences could have resulted from the stabbing of a man three times at an apartment in Cobh and the accused has now been jailed for two years.

Terence Alcock pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm on March 3 at the Waterfront apartments at Lynch’s Quay, Cobh, County Cork, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Patrick Phelan outlined the background to the assault on March 3 when ambulance control reported that a man had been stabbed.

The stab wounds sustained by the injured party were to the stomach, back and head. He first received medical attention from the ambulance crew.

Garda Phelan said the injured did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

Alcock would have had issues with alcohol at the time, the investigating garda said.

“This was largely alcohol-related. It was retaliation for an incident a few days previously,” Garda Phelan said.

Siobhán Lankford defence senior counsel said the injured party did not name Alcock as the man who assaulted him and that without the defendant’s plea of guilty there might have been some difficulty proving the case against him.

Ms Lankford said, “He is on a waiting list for addiction counselling.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “He has pleaded guilty against a background of non-cooperation by the complainant. He made a complaint but did not follow it up and did not make a victim impact statement. So the plea of guilty is of definite significant benefit to the prosecution.”

The judge said that but for surgical intervention the injuries could have had had drastic consequences for the injured party who was hospitalised for almost three weeks.

In all the circumstances the judge imposed a sentence of three years with the last year suspended.