Bob Savage honoured with prestigious Cork Chamber 'Outstanding Contribution to Business' award 

Bob Savage, Vice-President and Cork Site Leader at Dell Technologies has been honoured with the Cork Chamber ‘Outstanding Contribution to Business Award 2020’, sponsored by EY.

Mr Savage joins a distinguished group of previous recipients including Anne O’Leary of Vodafone; Frank Boland; Sean O’Driscoll of Glen Dimplex Group; Darina Allen of Ballymaloe, Brian McCarthy of Fexco and Dan and Linda Kiely of Voxpro.

He accepted the prestigious award from Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan at the Cork campus of Dell Technologies.

Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber described Mr Savage as “a true icon of the technology industry” saying: “Bob Savage has enjoyed an international career, and all from Cork. He has ensured that an entire sector has been able to develop from Ireland. Bob sat on the board of the American Chamber and Enterprise Ireland and has been instrumental in helping to position Ireland and Cork as a European location of choice for investors. He has a huge passion for skills development and chairs the National Skills council and the board of CIT, soon to be Munster Technological University. It is an honour to present Bob Savage with the 2020 Outstanding Contribution to Business Award.”

John Higgins, Lead Partner, EY Cork, added: “I would like to congratulate Bob Savage, a most deserving recipient of this prestigious award. Bob has not only made a substantial contribution to building a successful base in Ireland for Dell Technologies, he continues to be a huge driver of lifelong learning. EY is proud of our continued support of the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award, particularly this year it is more important than ever to recognise those who contribute so richly to business and community."

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD shared a message of congratulations with Mr Savage saying “This award recognises Bob’s tireless contribution to Cork and to the South West over many years. As site leader for the Cork campus of Dell Technologies Bob is, and has been, a driving force with one of the region’s most valued employers. Bob’s legacy to industrial development in Cork has been a rich and enduring one. Among his many roles, one which I must highlight, given the centrality of education to the development and success of our region, is Bob’s continuing work as Chair of the CIT governing body. I want to thank Bob for his contribution to the transition to the Munster Technological University taking place in just a few weeks’ time."

Upon receiving the award, Mr Savage said it was a great honour to accept the award. "Thanks to the incredible team across Dell Technologies in Ireland and especially those at our Cork campus. We have established strong links with both UCC and CIT. A career highlight for me has been to serve as the Chair of the governing body of CIT for the last 9 years. Lifelong learning has been a passion for me and I look forward to the establishment of the Munster Technological University, which will serve the region well, and it will be a force for talent and inclusion in the post-Covid era.”