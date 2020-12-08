Christmas concert to be streamed to care homes and hospitals in Cork

The annual Christmas Jingle Concert is to move online this December and will be streamed to care homes and hospitals in Cork for free.

This is the fourth year of the popular Christmas Jingle which will feature a multitude of top singers and musicians from Cork including Mick Flannery.

Also returning will be The Loungeman, The Jazz Dude, Lorna Moore, Michaela Maher Music, Gill McGee, Mary Norberg O'Neill, Orla Hill, Marie Bradfield and Mikey O’Donovan.

Speaking ahead of the event, organiser Marguerite O’Connor said: “We hope people will join us for the Christmas Jingle 2020 for live music, superb raffle prizes and buckets of Christmas Cheer. This year it’s needed more than ever. The concert is all in aid of the very worthy cause, Enable Ireland. Please help us to make this a very special Christmas for all. Grab tickets early to be entertained, and share the concert from your own homes safely, with loved ones across the world.”

This year's Christmas Jingle will be streamed on Sunday 20th of December at 6pm. Tickets start at just €5 and proceeds from the concert will go to Enable Ireland.

The event will be streamed to care homes and hospitals for free.