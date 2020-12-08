Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 15:32

Cork arrest in PUP fraud investigation

The man is being questioned by gardai in Midleton

A MAN is being questioned in Midleton as part of an investigation into fraudulent claims of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

A garda spokesman said: "In June of this year, An Garda Síochána issued a warning to the public in relation to a phishing email purporting to be from Courts Service where individuals were told they had been selected for jury service."

He continued: "Over 70 persons responded to this fraudulent message and provided personal data. This data was used to make fraudulent applications for PUP payments and resulted in over €165,000 being paid out."

Today, a joint operation involving gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and local gardaí, and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, identified and arrested a suspect. He is currently being detained under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Midleton Garda station. He can be held for up to 24 hours.

