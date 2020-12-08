Christmas bonus to be paid to 27,857 people in Cork receiving pandemic payment

Almost 28,000 people in Cork, who are in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), are receiving a Christmas Bonus payment from the Department of Social Protection today.

A total of €8,087,290 has been paid to 27,857 people in Cork who have been in receipt of a PUP payment - continuously or otherwise – for at least 4 months (17 weeks) since March.

Nationally, €83.14 million has been paid to over 283,000 people around the country in receipt of a PUP payment. The largest cohort of PUP recipients to receive the Christmas Bonus are aged between 25 and 34.

Those in receipt of a PUP payment are just one group of people who will be receiving a Christmas Bonus this year.

From today, the Department is paying €390 million in a Christmas Bonus to some 1.6 million people who are receiving long-term weekly welfare payments.

The bonus will be paid mainly to pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents.

Commenting on the payment of the Christmas Bonus, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “Overall this week, some €390 million is being paid out in the Christmas Bonus – the highest amount ever.

“2020 has been a year like no other for so many people who lost their employment. It’s also been an extremely difficult year for businesses.

“As we head towards the Christmas period, I would urge everyone to consider the impact the pandemic has had and is continuing to have on small businesses.

“I would therefore appeal to everyone who receives their Christmas Bonus today and this week, where possible, to shop local.

“By shopping locally, you are supporting your local economy, your local community and your local small businesses.”