Cork pupils create Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Pupils across the four schools on St Patrick’s Campus in Cork have come together to spread joy to people in nursing homes this Christmas.

The four schools on the campus, St Patrick's Infants, St Patrick's Girls, St Patrick's Boys and St Patrick's Girls' College began working on Christmas cards for people in nursing homes in October of this year.

The initiative saw pupils from junior infants to sixth year come together to help create and collect the special Christmas cards to send a festive message to those who may be missing their family this year.

The cards have been designed and signed by students, with each of the schools adding their own mark or message to the cards as part of the collaboration.

“It’s like the cycle of life and it is also tying it in with the children’s connection with the elderly," said acting Principal at St Patrick's Infants N.S, Mary Claire Hogan.

“We thought it was a nice way of celebrating life."

Currently, Transition Year students at St Patrick's College area adding the finishing touches to each card, before they are sent off to a number of Cork nursing homes.

Speaking on the idea, Principal of St Patrick’s College, Brian Cronin said that the kind gesture aims to connect pupils with senior citizens in nursing homes.

“It’s a cross-campus initiative and it is about bringing the kids together and getting them to do something and we just thought that people in nursing homes have been really isolated this year,” he said.

“This is something different for Christmas because of Covid-19 and a lot of the kids would have relatives in nursing homes, so they understand how difficult it is to organise visits.”

The letters will be collected from the campus on Friday and will be delivered to local nursing homes in time for Christmas.

Next week, the four schools will once again come together to spread Christmas cheer, by holding an online carol service for the residents in local nursing homes.