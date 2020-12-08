UCC ranked as one of the most sustainable universities in the world 

University College Cork has been ranked as one of the most sustainable universities in the world, making it into the top ten ‘greenest universities’ in an international ranking.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking examines sustainability practices in universities across the world.

The Ranking was set up in 2010 and looks at different universities from around the world and their work towards reducing their carbon footprint and their attempts with helping to combat climate change.

It looked at the educational, research and operational activities of 912 institutions across 84 countries and UCC was named as ninth-best in the world for sustainability, with Wageningin University & Research being ranked at the top of the list, followed by the University of Oxford.

Speaking on the success of UCC within the international list, Professor John O’ Halloran, Interim President of UCC said that the result is due to the hard work of the university community.

“Over a decade ago we embarked on a course to inspire and educate our students and our community towards sustainability. We are proud to be Ireland’s greenest university and this ranking is due to the hard work of students and staff,” he said.

The ranking comes as UCC celebrates ten years since becoming the first university in the world to be awarded a Green Flag from the Foundation for Environmental Education, which was marked this year.

UCC students first embarked on the Green Campus programme over a decade ago and now, the programme is central to the university’s operation.

Green Campus involves a seven-step programme and a cycle of continual improvement as part of the university's aim to make every student aware of sustainable development through both formal and informal learning.

The university is home to Ireland’s first plastic-free café, which has prevented more than 20,000 disposable items from going to waste since it opened at the University’s Biosciences Institute in 2018.

“Our Green Campus Forum continues to work on all aspects of sustainability under our ‘Student-led, Research-informed and Practice-focused’ principles. We are delighted to consistently lead on these metrics," added Mark Poland, Director of Buildings and Estates at UCC.