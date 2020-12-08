Man charged with Cork city burglary

A MAN has been charged in connection with a burglary at a Cork city centre restaurant.

The man was arrested yesterday and questioned about the incident at a restaurant on Academy Street in recent days. Shortly after 7pm on December 1, gardaí got a call about a burglary at the restaurant, during which a man had come in and attempted to open a till. He stole a small amount of cash from a staff area, according to gardaí.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended and gathered CCTV from the area, after which a possible suspect was identified. A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on December 7 and detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.” He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.