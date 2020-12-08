Cork traffic: Caution needed as black ice reported in numerous locations 

Motorists in Cork are advised to drive with extreme care this morning, with reports of icy conditions on a number of roads around the county.

There is black ice on the Toonsbridge Rd (R584) heading towards the N22 junction and Gardaí advise extreme caution on approach, according to AA Roadwatch.

There are also reports of black ice on the on the R584 between Ballingeary and Gougane Barra and on the Halfway Road (R607) by the Rising Sun pub.

It is also slow going in parts of the city this morning.

Traffic is slow on the N28 passing Carrs Hill and further along approaching Shannonpark roundabout, according to AA Roadwatch.

There are heavy inbound delays on the South City Link Rd.

Traffic is very slow heading into Douglas from the city direction, on the Douglas Rd, Well Rd, and South Douglas Rd.

Inbound traffic is slow on the M8 approaching the Dunkettle Interchange.

It is also reportedly busy on the N25 westbound heading into Castlemartyr.