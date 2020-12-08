WATCH: Grandmother (90) becomes first person in world, outside trials, to receive Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

A grandmother has become the first person in the world to receive Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine as part of a mass vaccination programme.

Margaret Keenan, 90, received the jab at 6.31am in Coventry on Tuesday, marking the start of a phased rollout of the vaccine to older people, NHS staff and care home workers in the UK.

Mrs Keenan, who turns 91 next week, is a former jewellery shop assistant who retired four years ago.

She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.

Mrs Keenan said: "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."

Originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, she has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years.

She will receive a booster jab in 21 days to ensure she has the best chance of being protected against the virus.

The first coronavirus vaccinations on the island of Ireland are set to begin shortly

The Pfizer/BioNTech dose will be administered from 8am at a mass vaccination centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast

Healthcare workers across the region will be able to get the vaccine through the remainder of December at seven centres spread across the region.

Stocks of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Northern Ireland on Friday.

There are 25,000 doses in the initial batch of the vaccine.

The stocks have been taken to a central storage facility operated by a private company. The location is not being disclosed.

Two of the facilities are located on hospital grounds – at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital – and the rest in leisure centres.

The centres will operate 12 hours a day and seven days a week.