Cork court: Man has jail term suspended on condition he takes flight out of country

A 40-year-old Romanian man who assaulted his partner and others during a brief time he spent in Cork will have an 18-month jail term suspended on condition that he takes a flight from Dublin to Bucharest on Wednesday.

Florian Iordan, 40, who was living temporarily at an address at Corrib Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing harm to his then partner, assault causing harm to the owner of the house and a simple assault on this man’s wife.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that the accused was happy to leave the country if he was given an opportunity to do so.

The judge adjourned the case to see if such arrangements could be put in place.

Now back at Cork Circuit Criminal Court it has been confirmed that a ticket has been booked for the accused to travel from Dublin to Bucharest on Wednesday and that he will remain in custody until then.

A sentence of 18 months will then be suspended on his further undertaking not to return to Ireland for at least five years.

Ray Boland said that Iordan had only been in Ireland for a very short time.

“He was effectively couch-surfing when he was here,” Mr Boland said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “I heard evidence of him assaulting people who gave him house and home. He broke out on drink and assaulted these people in the house.”

The defendant said by video link from prison to court, “With all my heart and all soul thank you very much.”