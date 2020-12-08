Submissions sought on residential development for Blackpool

Plans are afoot for a residential development in Blackpool.

Dunluce Land Holdings Ltd have applied for permission for 49 dwellings on lands off Fairfield Road, Fairfield, Blackpool, Cork.

The proposals include the provision of nine two-storey terraced houses, five of which will be two-bedroom. The other four are set to be three-bedroom.

There are also 40 apartment units across a number of blocks. The first two four-storey blocks will each consist of eight two-bedroom apartments. The two three-storey blocks consist of four two-bed apartments and four one-bed apartments. There will also be one three-storey block which will consist of four three-bed apartments and four one-bed units.

Each house and apartment will have its own private amenity space.

The proposed development also provides for internal roads, footpaths and shared surfaces including two pedestrian access points accessing Fairfield Road. 68 car parking spaces — 58 residential and 10 visitor spots — and 88 bicycle parking spaces are also included.

Submissions can be made on the proposal up to December 14, with a decision due on whether the development can proceed by January 12, 2021.

However, a Sinn Féin city councillor has urged caution, and has asked people to have their say on the proposals.

“We would encourage people to be aware of this application. It’s a narrow road in terms of access so we just want people to know about it and to make any observations they have known to the council,” Councillor Mick Nugent said.

There have been a small number of submissions or objections to the development thus far, with one stating issues with the proposed height of the apartments, noise and privacy issues, and the increased volume of traffic the development would bring to the area.

Another highlighted similar concerns, but added that the view from their kitchen would be significantly impeded by the proposed development. They were also concerned about potential damage to their property during the construction process.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland have also said the development would be “at variance with national policy in relation to control of frontage development on national roads”.