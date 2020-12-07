29 Cork schools to receive funding for improvement and upgrade works

29 Cork primary and post-primary schools are to share in funding of €3,499,801 for improvement projects from the 2021 Summer Works Scheme.

The Scheme is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium scale building works that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings.

In total, 27 of the Cork schools are primary level, with the other two schools at post-primary level.

Fifteen Cork schools will receive funding for improved toilet facilities, while 14 Cork schools will have work on their roofs carried out.

Nationally, 275 projects will be delivered under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme.

Announcing details of the scheme Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: “I am pleased to confirm the provision of a funding investment of just over €31 million to facilitate the delivery of 275 projects under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme. A key priority is to continue to support the operation of schools in this context. Schools will deliver these projects in the summer of 2021.”

“I am announcing these now in quarter 4 of 2020 so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2021.

“School communities have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment. A key priority is to continue to support and sustain the operation of schools in this context.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan welcomed the announcement.

“29 primary and post-primary schools throughout Cork county will benefit from €3,499,801 in funding for projects such as roof works and toilet facilities. These are vital projects that will improve the school facilities and can be done during the school summer break in 2021.

“I would like to thank the school communities across Cork for all the hard work and dedication this year and in particular the principles who applied for the Summer Works funding. This work does not go unnoticed” he said.