'It will take some time': Martin urges people to stick to guidelines as vaccine rollout planned 

The Government is set to discuss the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and who will be given the first doses in Ireland tomorrow.

It’s expected that a decision on the authorisation of the Pfeizer/Biontech vaccine will be made at European level by December 29.

As part of the EU consortium that pre-purchased vaccines, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Irish government are working “in parallel” on logistics.

“I hope to receive preliminary reports this week from the taskforce in relation to the rollout of the vaccine in Ireland. If the European Medicines Authority brings forward its date, that’s a matter for it and we will be ready in any event,” Mr Martin said.

“I think what’s important is that we get the organisation of this right,” he added.

Speaking in Cork the Taoiseach confirmed that Government would be discussing the sequencing of the vaccine.

“In other words the prioritisation of who’ll be getting it first and in what order, what sequence," he said. "That is important as well."

However, Mr Martin urged people not to put their foot on the brake in terms of ensuring they continue to adhere to public health guidelines.

“It’s very important that we keep the focus on our individual behaviour and keep the numbers down. Particularly we’re very conscious of any impact on hospitalisation or mortality and on ICU occupancy if numbers start rising again.

“The arrival of the vaccine presents an opportunity to ultimately emerge from Covid-19, but it will take some time obviously, in terms of the administration of the various vaccines to the population.

“In the meantime, we’ve got to make sure that the virus does not spread across the population."