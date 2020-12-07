Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 10:35

34 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

34 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

Thirty-four admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

Mary Corcoran

Thirty-four admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 26 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital while eight people are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 198 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

Of these, 171 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 27 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

More admitted patients are waiting for beds at University Hospital Limerick than at any other facility. Forty-four people are waiting for beds there.

Twenty-nine patients are waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital while a further 29 people are waiting for beds at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
cork university hospitalmercy university hospitalnurses
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest