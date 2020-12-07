34 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

Thirty-four admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 26 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital while eight people are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 198 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

Of these, 171 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 27 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

More admitted patients are waiting for beds at University Hospital Limerick than at any other facility. Forty-four people are waiting for beds there.

Twenty-nine patients are waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital while a further 29 people are waiting for beds at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.