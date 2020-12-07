Midleton's Pontoon walkway re-opens, consultation underway 

Midleton’s Pontoon walkway has officially reopened, marking the completion of the first phase of Cork County Council’s plans for the development of a pedestrian and cycle route from Ballinacurra to Midleton.

Cork County Council say further works will follow before Christmas, including the widening of the small bridge and installation of public lighting along the walkway which will require temporary closures. Additional landscaping and public realm enhancement works will also be undertaken, while works on the Bailick walkway are also set to be completed before Christmas.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, has welcomed the reopening of the walkway.

“I am really pleased to see the walkway reopen at a time when we all have a new appreciation for the outdoors and the importance of remaining active for our mental and physical health. This is a fantastic amenity for Midleton and forms the first step of a truly transformative plan for the area.”

The County Mayor said that the pedestrian and cycle route will connect the Midleton Youghal Greenway right into the town centre of Midleton “providing great facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and for people availing of public transport too.”

She added: “Quality pedestrian and cycling infrastructure promotes physical activity which in turn promotes wellbeing. With safe cycle and pedestrian routes to local schools, more children have the option to cycle or walk to school. This project will be beneficial for the whole community and will also attract visitors to the area.”

The 6.5 km pedestrian and cycle infrastructure proposed for development runs from Ballinacurra to Midleton Train Station and follows along the R630 from Ballinacurra to Lakeview Roundabout, on the L3621 Bailick Road, the Dark Road, the L3631 Riverside Way to the Midleton Gyratory, through Market Green to the Northern Relief road and on to the Midleton Train Station and also from Bailick Road to Gaelscoil Mhainistir Na Corann passing through the townlands of Ballinacurra, Midleton, Broomfield West, Knockgriffin, Townparks, Castleredmond, Loughatalia, Garryduff and Oatencake, Co. Cork.

The Ballinacurra to Midleton route also incorporates a one-way system for traffic from the south of the Bailick Road to Charlestown Wharf, a traffic light shuttle system at the N25 underbridge on the Bailick Road and an underbridge under the existing Irish Rail railway line.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said Cork County Council’s proposed plans for the Ballinacurra to Midleton route consist of a wide variety of active travel measures, such as segregated cycle facilities, shared use pedestrian options, cycle paths and greenway. "As a Council, we are acutely aware of how sustainable transport is about balancing current and future needs. The Ballincurra to Midleton project will offer enhanced connectivity for retail and employment as well as promote sustainable transport choices.”

New footpaths, controlled crossings, bus stop upgrades and LED public lighting, plus proposed works to a protected structure on Bailick Road are included in the plans for public consultation.

Plans for the scheme are available to view online at www.corkcoco.ie.

Submissions and observations may be made by email to trafficandtransport@corkcoco.ie, online at www.yourcouncil.ie or by post to Senior Engineer, Cork County Council, Traffic and Transportation, Floor 11, County Hall, Cork, on or before Wednesday 23rd December 2020.