Taoiseach calls for 'something to change' in treatment of women's sports 

The Taoiseach has called for 'something to change' when it comes to the treatment of women’s sports following a last-minute venue and throw-in time change in last weekend’s All Ireland Ladies Football semi final.

Cork emerged victorious over Galway in the game which was initially moved from the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, due to the men’s senior hurling team needing the grounds for training in the lead-up to their All Ireland Final. However, that had been agreed with the LGFA upon booking the stadium.

The match was then fixed for 1.30pm on Sunday in Parnell Park, but when the Galway team were on their way to Dublin they received word the game would take place in Croke Park instead at the earlier time of 1pm.

Cork had stayed in Dublin the night before the game.

Galway agreed to the change under the condition they would have adequate time to warm up. They did not. It also meant the game couldn’t be shown live on TG4 as planned.

Speaking in Carrigaline this morning Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who’s son plays men’s senior football with Cork, said that the saga “left an awful lot to be desired”.

“I want to congratulate the Cork football team in the first instance for winning in very difficult circumstances.

“I think it left an awful lot to be desired and I think the respective associations need to work together to have proper parity and equality in terms of how women’s football and how women’s sports in general are treated,” he said.

“I think it was very unsatisfactory what happened over the weekend in terms of the change of venues on a couple of occasions.

“It’s not good for the team and the respective players on both sides, and it’s something that definitely has to change,” he added.