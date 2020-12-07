€23,000 of suspected Diamorphine seized in Cork 

Gardaí in Cork have seized suspected Diamorphine with an estimated street value of more than €20,000.

As part of ongoing intelligence led operations targeting drugs distribution in Cork City, members of the Divisional Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in Anglesea Street, carried out a search operation under warrant at around 11.45 am yesterday.

During the operation, gardaí searched an address in Churchfield where one arrest was made.

Illegal drugs, believed to be Diamorphine (subject to analysis) were recovered.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €23,000.

A man in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.