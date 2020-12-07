Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 07:55

€23,000 of suspected Diamorphine seized in Cork 

€23,000 of suspected Diamorphine seized in Cork 

Gardaí in Cork have seized suspected Diamorphine with an estimated street value of more than €20,000.Picture Denis Minihane.

Gardaí in Cork have seized suspected Diamorphine with an estimated street value of more than €20,000.

As part of ongoing intelligence led operations targeting drugs distribution in Cork City, members of the Divisional Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in Anglesea Street, carried out a search operation under warrant at around 11.45 am yesterday.

During the operation, gardaí searched an address in Churchfield where one arrest was made. 

Illegal drugs, believed to be Diamorphine (subject to analysis) were recovered.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €23,000.

A man in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
cork garda
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest