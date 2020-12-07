Man waving a pickaxe handle jumped out of car outside Anglesea Street garda station moments after being released on bail

A 35-year-old man jumped out of his car and waved a pickaxe handle outside the biggest garda station in Munster within one minute of being released on bail from court at 11.20 in the morning.

Kieran McCarthy bay 1, the halting site, Spring Lane, Cork, was arrested by Sergeant Kevin O’Connell and brought back to Cork District Court where there was an objection to him being released on bail today.

The charge on which he was released on continuing bail in the morning was one of carrying a Stanley knife.

By the afternoon he was back before the same court before Judge Olann Kelleher, this time charged with production of a pickaxe handle in the course of a dispute on Anglesea Street - between the courthouse and garda station.

Judge Kelleher remanded him in custody for one week on the new charge.

McCarthy claimed that it was all part of a dispute between his family and another family. He said there were about 20 people from the other family outside the court when he was released and that he was in fear of them.

“I went out into my wife’s car. They were threatening me when I got into the car. I just walked straight across the road into the car. They were roaring and shouting and threatening me. They were going to kill me and all this craic. I got into the car to leave.

“My partner was driving. The light were on red. I could see [members of the other family] on both paths. I stepped out of the car, which I should not have done. I was waving the stick. I thought they were going to approach my car. I thought I would put them in fear, just to scare them off.

“I put my hands up but I only done it to protect myself and my wife,” Kieran McCarthy said to his solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher.

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked the accused what he thought other road users would think of seeing a man getting out of his car waving a pick-axe handle in the middle of the road outside the biggest garda station in Munster?

He replied, “I know. I am deeply sorry about that.”