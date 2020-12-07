Gardaí seeking public’s help in tracing missing Cork man

Gardaí have appealed for assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Cork man.

40-year-old Giles Kiernan has been missing from his home in Crosshaven since 8am yesterday morning.

He is described as being bald, of broad build, 6’ 3” in height and has a beard. When last seen Giles was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

“Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Giles is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda station on 021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.