Funding boost for Cork groups supporting Covid-19 response

The Government has announced that an additional €1.7 million is being provided to support community and voluntary groups to deal with Covid-19, with more than €120,000 being provided to groups in Cork.

The funding will be used to assist groups to adapt to Covid-19 by, for example, allowing changes to premises to allow for social distancing, providing critical social supports and funding online activities.

The additional investment was confirmed by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD.

It brings the total funding provided under the Covid-19 Emergency Fund to €4.2 million in 2020.

Announcing the details Minister Humphreys said:“Covid-19 has brought the term ‘Community’ to the fore. I want the community spirit that we have shown in recent months to remain post Covid.

“The little things like checking in on a neighbour makes such a difference. Our community and voluntary groups have played a crucial role during this Pandemic and it’s so important that we support them.

“That’s why I’m delighted we are providing this additional funding to support our community and voluntary groups who are in turn assisting significant numbers of vulnerable people to get through this crisis.”

Minister O’Brien added: “2020 has been the most difficult year imaginable. And yet, every step of the way, our community and voluntary groups have gone above and beyond to show their true colours.

“These individual grants will generally be modest in nature, however it is expected that higher amounts will be provided where the need is greatest.’’

A total of €62,778 is being made available in the Cork City local authority area with €65,191 in the Cork county local authority area.

The funding is administered locally by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) across the country, with support from their Local Authority.