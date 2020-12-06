Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 16:55

Cork GAA legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín latest famous face to appear on city centre electrical box

Artist Tom Doig pictured with the latest image in a growing street art project at various locations throughout Cork city. Seán Óg Ó hAilpín lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup can be seen at Emmet Place. Picture: Darragh Kane.

Iconic Corkonians continue to be immortalised throughout the city as part of a vibrant street art project which began back in 2014.

Christy Ring, Sonia O’Sullivan, Roy Keane, Rena Buckley are among those celebrated by the growing number of images around Cork, which also extend an international welcome to Leeside.

The latest street art addition of Cork GAA legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín comes courtesy of the long-running local website, People’s Republic of Cork (PROC).

The website, which is celebrating its twentieth birthday, has been behind almost 40 similar street art installations across the city and has used the initiative to impart a positive and progressive message across to both visitors and residents alike.

International images appear on many of the city’s electrical boxes from Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti, to an Indian Geisha God and German economist Karl Marx.

A spokesperson for PROC said: “We couldn't help noticing that much of the city centre's electrical boxes that appear at every traffic light junction were dirty and covered in graffiti and we saw it as an opportunity to do something positive by turning them into a canvas for artists.

“Rather than just create art for the sake of it that looks nice, we see it as an opportunity to also get a positive message out or to put a smile on people's faces whether they are locals or visitors. In most cases we try to Corkify a recognisable cultural symbol of the country from which we are welcoming people from,” the spokesperson said.

The Welcome to Cork art was partly inspired by the increase in racism and anti-immigrant sentiment in the UK and the USA, along with a desire to add colour and vibrancy to the city.

“A lot of the focus on making the city a better place to live tends to be on building and creating new things when sometimes we should really be taking care of what we have already,” the spokesperson said.

Although there have been a couple of cases of vandalism on the boxes, for the most part they have been admired and applauded for bringing colour and fun to the city centre.

PROC has now added scannable QR codes to each traffic box that allows visitors to get more information on each piece.

