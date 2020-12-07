138 new hospital beds confirmed for Cork

THE Government has given the green light for a total of 138 additional hospital beds in Cork.
It has been confirmed tothat the Mercy University Hospital will receive a new 30-bed ward, consisting of all single rooms to provide additional capacity.
A new 48-bed block is also to be built at Mallow Hospital and an extension of Heather House Community Nursing Unit at St Mary’s Campus in Gurranabraher will provide for 60 additional long-stay community nursing beds.
An increase of 1,146 acute beds and an increase of 1,250 community beds were announced in Budget 2021 as part of a health budget amounting to over €22bn for 2021, the largest in the history of the State.
Mercy University Hospital will also receive two new operating theatres which are to replace existing theatres as part of the €19.83m revamp. Work on the site will commence in January 2021, with the ward set for completion in December next year and the theatres set for completion in January 2022.
Mallow General Hospital’s extension will facilitate an increase in the number of elective surgical procedures at the hospital, helping to reduce waiting lists and workload pressures on the larger hospitals in the region.
It is understood that work on the multi-million extension could start within months.