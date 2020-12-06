UCC artworks go on tour of Cork libraries and community centres

ORIGINAL artworks on loan from the University College Cork Art Collection have appeared in community centres and libraries across Cork as part of Cork City Council’s 1920 centenary celebrations.

100 Years of Change is an innovative outreach and online project from the Glucksman which sees the original works loaned to community centres and libraries in five different Cork neighbourhoods so people can experience an exhibition a little closer to home.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, encouraged people to visit the artworks which he said are “wonderful to see”.

“Art belongs to everybody, art is part of our lives and we are so lucky in Cork to have this exhibition which invites us to consider the many changes that our city has undergone over the past 100 years.”

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh at the launch of the Glucksman's "100 Years of Change" as part of Cork City Council's 1920 centenary celebratons.Pic: Brian Lougheed

The artworks are on display at Ballyphehane/Togher Community Development Project, Bishopstown Library, Hollyhill Library, Mahon Community Centre, and at St Brendan’s Community Centre until January 31, 2021.