'A proper Cork gentleman': Man who died in Dublin fire originally from Mayfield

A man who died in a fire in Co. Dublin on Saturday night has been named locally as a Cork native.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the deaths of two people after a fatal house fire in Portmarnock.

The couple has been named locally as Michael and Beatrice Hurley, according to the Irish Examiner.

It has now emerged that Michael was originally from Mayfield in Cork city.

This evening Portmarnock squash club posted on Facebook:

"It is with great sadness that we let you know of the untimely death of Mick and Beatrice Hurley last night in their home in Portmarnock.

"A proper Cork gentleman, Mick loved his pints and he loved his squash. Our hearts go out to his five children who are left behind on this tragic occasion."

Mr Hurley was a founding member of the Portmarnock Sports and Leisure Club (PSLC) in the early 80s.

He was described as a "pivotal part of the growth of the area's squash community", and "a proper Cork gentleman".

The two had lived in the home for more than 40 years.

Pictured are Gardai and forensics at the scene of a house fire in Beach Park, Portmarnock, Dublin. The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the house, and have been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination by the State Pathologist. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Gardaí in Malahide are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the couple.

At approximately 10.30 p.m. last night, Gardaí were alerted to a house fire at Beach Park, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin. The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and two bodies were discovered inside the house. Death was pronounced at the scene a short time later.

Investigating Gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire. The bodies were removed to the Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall where a post mortem examination will be conducted by the State Pathologist in due course.

Results of the post mortem and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Malahide Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01-666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.