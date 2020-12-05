Prisoners’ families urged to post Christmas mail early to ensure it arrives on time

FAMILIES of prisoners are being urged to post any items they want their loved ones to receive in the coming days because all mail must be quarantined before being given to inmates.

The Irish Prison Service has issued the warning to families.

In a statement, the IPS said: “The Irish Prison Service is aware that there may be a higher dependence on communicating to loved ones by video visits and post over the holiday season and we want to ensure that letters and cards sent to prisoners are delivered to your loved ones as quickly as possible.”

The statement added: “Due to Covid-19 infection control restrictions all mail must be quarantined for a period before being delivered to the person who is to receive it.

“This, added to the normal security arrangement for screening mail, means that any letter or card sent to prisons this year should be sent as early as possible.”

As a result, people are asked to ensure that the mail has been sent to arrive before December 10.

The statement continued: “We are aware of the huge sacrifice families and friends have made throughout this pandemic, and we want to thank you all for your patience and understanding.

“We know how important family contact means to you and the people in our custody.”

Because of public health restrictions, family visits are not currently allowed.

However, the statement said: “The Irish Prison Service is currently looking at the options for the possible reintroduction of a family visit during the Christmas period and we will be announcing details of this on our website in the coming days.”