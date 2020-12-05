People urged to take personal responsibility when going out as Taoiseach admits easing of restrictions 'could go either way'

People have been urged to remain cautious and stick to Covid guidelines as restaurants and gastro pubs across the country reopen this weekend.

The Taoiseach has admitted the easing of Covid restrictions could go either way as the Republic of Ireland enters Level 3 restrictions.

Micheál Martin said it is largely up to personal responsibility for people to limit any spike in cases that will result from the next few weeks.

It comes after the first full day of restaurants and pubs that serve food being allowed to open.

Mr Martin believes people will stick to the guidelines over Christmas.

He said: “A lot of people are adhering to the guidelines, it's been very difficult for people. I think people are very conscious over Christmas, this can go either way but my sense of people's commitment and personal behaviour is that people are strongly working to make sure that they or their family don't get the virus.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “The good news is the Republic of Ireland is the safest place in Europe to be when it comes to coronavirus, with the only exception being Iceland.

"The bad news is the virus hasn't gone away, in fact the virus is looking forward to Christmas as well.

“We're asking people to be safe this weekend and over the next couple of weeks. If you're going out this weekend to meet friends or family in a restaurant or a bar, bear in mind the rules.”

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that people who are heading out this weekend should make every effort to keep safe.

Dr Glynn says plan ahead, meet outside if possible, keep contacts to a minimum and avoid crowded spaces.

The country's incident rate has dropped to 78.3 per one hundred thousand and Donegal still has the highest rate, with 211.

Six further Covid-19 related death and 265 additional cases were confirmed yesterday.