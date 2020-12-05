Bord sends back development plans for Cork suburb for amendment

PLANS for a large-scale strategic housing development (SHD) in a Cork city suburb have been sent back to the drawing board after An Bord Pleanála decided an aspect of the proposed design needed to change.

Ardstone Homes Ltd were engaged in a SHD pre-application consultation with the board on the possible provision of 276 residential units at Ardarostig, Bishopstown.

Their proposals included the provision of 137 houses and 139 apartments, as well as a creché at the location.

At pre-application stage, the board reviews the proposals and then either decides they can move on to the full application phase as they stand, or whether further amendments or changes are required before it can proceed.

In this case they ruled that the proposed development “requires further consideration/amendment”.

Ardstone Homes Ltd must now make some changes to their proposals. Information on what those amendments are is not made publicly available.

Only when a formal SHD application is submitted is it possible to view the full extent of the proposed plans.

A previous development proposed by the same developers for the site was described as ‘off the wall’ by local councillors at the time.

Ardstone Homes Ltd had sought to develop 240 homes in 2019, but were refused permission when An Bord Pleanála flagged concerns regarding the local vehicle infrastructure and pedestrian and cycling facilities.

They also said the proposed design would “offer a poor standard of amenity for future residents”.

At that stage, they sought to construct 154 houses and 86 apartments — 240 units in total.