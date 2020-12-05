Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 16:05

Passage organises Winter Wonderland Christmas Market

The event has been organised by the Passage West Winter Wonderland Committee, a group of local volunteers who have come together to help create the festive function.

A CORK town is organising its very own Winter Wonderland Christmas Market this year in an attempt to lift spirits and create a fun and festive event for the local community.

Volunteers in Passage West have come together to organise the town’s own Winter Wonderland which will see market stalls filled with local crafts and food as well as plenty of fun for children to enjoy and even a visit from Santa himself.

The event is set to take place on December 18, 19 and 20 at Fr O’Flynn Park and will strictly adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines with a time slot allocated with each ticket and plenty of volunteers to ensure restrictions are enforced.

Local volunteer Tom Hanlon said that the response so far has been “phenomenal” as the People of Passage West prepare for the Winter Wonderland experience.

“The atmosphere is great, people can’t wait. People need it and they need a bit of a lift on the back of the year that people have put down and it’s bringing a bit of community spirit to Passage West and the neighbouring area,” he said.

The event will cater to all age demographics, with specific times set out for those who are deemed as vulnerable or with underlying health issues.

“The aim realty here was to make sure that we left no one out and we catered for everyone,” said Mr Hanlon.

“The whole community is behind it.”

Tickets for the Passage West Winter Wonderland Christmas Market went on sale on Friday. For more information, visit the Winter Wonderland Passage West Facebook Page.

