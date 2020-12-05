'Passionate activism' celebrated at Cork Environmental Forum awards

Cork Environmental Forum (CEF) is set to host the 20th Environmental Awards ceremony reflecting “passionate activism, care for the environment and a deep commitment to sustainability”.

Development Coordinator of CEF Bernie Connolly has thanked everyone who took the time to make a nomination and said she was “delighted to see such great quality across all nominations”.

“The task of the selection panel is a very difficult one given the merits of all entries and it is so uplifting to see the level of activity being carried out by so many dedicated people across the Cork city and county and beyond,” she said.

Many of the recipients to the fore in this year’s awards are reflective of years of unrelenting activism and work to address climate change and protect habitats and nature.

Winner under the Individual category, Ted Cook, exemplifies a lifetime of sharing his vast knowledge of trees and heritage and engaging people in being active in planting trees and becoming more informed about the environment.

Donal O’Leary receives a commendation under the category for his unstinting work in raising awareness of food waste and building knowledge and engaging people and communities to compost.

Inch Hideaway, a model of sustainable eco-tourism, won the Business and Commercial Award with Frank Dorr and Eileen Lynch who have led the development of SHEP Earth Aware taking home the Community and Voluntary Award.

Carbery Housing was recognised with a commendation in this category for their years of working to fight homelessness by providing social housing that is energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

Creators of a National Platform to bridge the circularity gap through collaboration, knowledge and innovation, Circuléire has won the Public Sector Award.

The Sustainable Agriculture Award was won by Duhallow Farming for Blue Dot catchments for its farmer focused approach to reducing the impact of agriculture on water quality and restoration of habitats.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to long standing member David Lee who has dedicated so much of his life to protecting water quality and supporting a catchment management approach.

Michael Ewing was honoured with a special Award for his decades of work for the environment but especially for the contribution he has made over many years in support of the Aarhus Convention.

The Awards presentation will take place online on Thursday, December 10.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.ie/e/cef-annual-environmental-awards-ceremony-tickets-131539222355