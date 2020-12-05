Cork businesses have shown 'true solidarity and resilience': CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards launched

Cork Business Association (CBA) has launched its 64th annual Cork Business of the Year Awards.

In what was an unprecedented and uncertain year for Cork businesses, the awards are set to recognise the contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors in the city.

There are 12 individual categories to choose from, including a new award this year for resilience and innovation during Covid19, in addition to the overall Cork Business of the Year Award winners for a medium and large business. Each year a Champion of Cork is also recognised.

CBA President and a Director of M&P O’Sullivan, Eoin O’Sullivan, highlighted the unique environment facing businesses and the importance of recognition and uplift during uncertain times.

“The 64th iteration of the Cork Business of Year Awards comes at an extraordinary time in the history of our city, and of the world. The Covid pandemic is probably the greatest challenge our business community has had to endure. But it is a challenge that we, as a collectively community, can rise from.

“The business community of Cork has shown true solidarity and resilience over the last number of months which instills confidence for the future of our city post Covid-19,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan said that the awards will “hopefully recognise and uplift business owners who go above and beyond to ensure that Cork city is the best place to work and live.

“It has never been more important to highlight businesses who are leading the way and setting precedents for others to aspire to,” he said.

The 12 individual award categories include: Covid Resilience and Innovation; Best New Business in Cork; Best Cork Family Business; Best Cork Hotel; Best Cork Restaurant; Best Cork Café; Best Cork VFI Pub; Best Cork Retail Business; Best Tourism Art Event; Best Professional Services Business; Best Cork Digital Business; and the Champion of Cork Award.

The deadline for submissions is midnight January 15. An experienced panel of leading business and civic leaders will provide independent judging and The President’s Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards will take place virtually on Saturday, February 20.