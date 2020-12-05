Cork city's Tree of Remembrance to remember loved ones including those who have passed away from Covid-19

Cork city’s Rotary Tree of Remembrance is set to remember peoples’ loved ones including those who have passed away from Covid-19 this year.

The tree, which is erected on Patrick Street each year is a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Cork and the Rotary Club of Bishopstown and allows people to write a personal dedication in memory of a loved one on a yellow ribbon with an aim to raise funds for local charities.

Founder of the Tree of Remembrance, Tom Woodward, told The Echo that this year will be a little different due to Covid-19 restrictions but that there are numerous ways in which people can have their messages added to the tree.

“Instead of people coming up and writing their own message on their ribbons, we will write them for them. So they can call out their message to us and keep their masks on, we’ll all stay Covid-19 aware. We’ve built a special shed built for this and we will write the ribbons for them.

“We’ve also developed an app that people can get from the App Store and Google Play, the Rotary Tree of Remembrance app, and through that people can send in their dedication or memory and if they want to make a donation we would be delighted,” he said.

The tree has also featured in Cork City Council’s Thank Cork It’s Christmas video, showcasing all that is Christmas in the city.

This year, there is also an option to choose a red ribbon in remembering those who have passed away from Covid-19.

It is the 18th year of the tree’s erection and it will be seen in all its glory on Patrick Street from Saturday, December 12 up to Christmas Eve.

Mr Woodward said that although footfall may be down this year due to Covid-19, that the tree has become “an important part of Cork’s Christmas”.

The Tree of Remembrance raised over €100,000 last year from peoples’ generous donations to the cause which left Mr Woodward “gobsmacked”.

He said that although the money shows just how successful it is, that “the main thing is about the ribbons and remembering people at Christmas”.

Funds raised this year will be divided evenly between Marymount Hospice, Barnardos and Down Syndrome Cork.