Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 10:47

Man who 'has come a long way' receives suspended sentence for drug offence

Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old man caught with cannabis resin for his own use was warned that he was at risk of prison because of his previous drug convictions.

Paul Joyce of Cork Simon Community was given an eight-month suspended jail term at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher suspended the sentence on condition that the accused would not commit any further offences in the next two years.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí at Parnell Place on January 31 2019 searched Joyce as he appeared to be nervous when gardaí passed in a patrol van.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had nine previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and three convictions for having drugs for sale or supply.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said, “He has come a long way.” Mr Burke said Joyce was reducing his need for methadone in getting off heroin and had not been in trouble for some time.

