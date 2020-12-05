'Put yourself in treatment or you will put yourself in jail,' judge tells man who admitted three sexual offences

A 53-year-old man who admitted three different sexual offences where he slapped two women on the buttocks and did likewise to a 14-year-old girl has been given until February 24 to get in-house treatment for his problems.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “There is no point getting the probation service involved unless you do the in-house treatment recommended by the experts.”

Judge Kelleher addressed defendant Paul Doyle directly at Cork District Court, saying, “You have not cooperated properly. It was put back to give you a chance and to cooperate with probation. You did attend at probation but you have not done anything about the drink.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused has stated that he did not have a drink for the past two weeks.

Judge Kelleher said to Doyle, “You need treatment. I cannot force you to get treatment.”

“I will do treatment,” Doyle said.

The judge made it clear: “Put yourself in treatment or you will put yourself in jail.”

Previously, Judge Kelleher said the charges spanning a period of months were very serious.

Paul Doyle of 26 Willison Lawn, Boolypatrick, Blarney, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the three cases.

On Sunday December 16 2018 at a shop in Cork city Paul Doyle, 53, slapped a female shop assistant on the buttock area with his hand.

When arrested and questioned two months later he admitted touching the woman in the buttock area.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

On January 14 2019, a female shop assistant at a city store complained to Garda Kyra Collins that she was slapped twice on the buttocks in a manner which she considered sexual in nature by a man who then left the store.

Arising out of this incident he pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Finally, on April 18 2019, a 14-year-old girl complained that a man slapped her on the buttocks on the street and that the man was intoxicated at the time.

Doyle pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault arising out of that.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 53-year-old man was back living with his elderly parents.

There was a victim impact report from the teenager and one from one of the shop assistants.

“He has read each. He would not have had a grasp in any meaningful sense of how his conduct could impact on people who are innocent and going about their business. He now has a grasp on how offensive his conduct is.

“He would welcome the opportunity to write to the victims through gardaí to express his remorse and understanding,” Mr Buttimer said.