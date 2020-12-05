Covid-19 latest: 456 new cases and 13 deaths confirmed

A total of 456 new Covid-19 cases and an additional 13 Covid-related deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There have now been a total of 73,948 confirmed cases and a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified, 219 are men and 235 are women, 59% of which are under 45 years of age. The median age is 39 years old.

A total of 13 cases have been recorded in Cork. Dublin recorded the most cases at 197, while 37 cases were recorded in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Cork’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population from in the two week period up to December 4 is 43.5, with a total of 236 cases recorded in that same period.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

A technical issue that delayed uploading of laboratory results to the HPSC has been resolved. It led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days. The reporting is reflected in a higher number of cases reported today.