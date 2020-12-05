Pop-up markets in Mallow display work of artists and crafters

MALLOW town has been transformed into an artist’s paradise, with markets showcasing local talent.

Pop-up markets in the town hall and West End Art Studios will display the work of 26 local and regional artists and crafters, who responded to Cork County Council’s revitalisation campaign, ‘A Real Cork Christmas’. The initiative is supporting towns and businesses by promoting handmade gifts and products.

Chairman of the Kanturk Mallow Municipal District, Pat Hayes, said he was very pleased to see Cork County Council supporting the arts.

“It is of utmost importance that we support the arts at this difficult time,”Mr Hayes said.

He also urged people to support local artists this Christmas.

This project is supported by Avondhu Blackwater Partnership GLC.

CEO of Avondhu Blackwater, Valerie Murphy, praised the initiative.

“We are delighted to be able to offer practical support to this wonderful initiative, which highlights the variety and quality of handmade craft produce made along the blackwater,” Ms Murphy said.

The markets are also supported by Creative Ireland. Local offerings will include everything from acrylic, printmaking, crochet, wreaths, and jewellery to sculpture and photography.

Welcoming the initiative, Cork County Council’s chief executive, Tim Lucey, said: “Christmas is about community and 2020 has taught us the value of standing together as a community. As CEO of Cork County Council, I welcome this initiative, one of several that are to be seen in county towns this December.”

Both markets are open, from 11am until 5.30pm every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday throughout December.