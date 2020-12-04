Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 10:05

CUH busiest hospital in the country today

According to the INMO's Trolley Watch, there are 36 patients without a bed at the hospital, all of whom are in the emergency department (ED).

Sarah O’Dwyer

Cork University Hospital is the busiest hospital in the country today.

There are 11 people on trolleys at the Mercy University Hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the second busiest facility in the country, with 27 patients on trolleys in the ED and on already full wards.

Nationally, 169 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. 

147 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 22 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

cork university hospitalmercy university hospital
