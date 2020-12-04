December Cork Persons’ of the Month honoured for their contribution to Cork arts 

The December Cork Persons’ of the Month have been named as Elmarie Mawe and Conor Tallon. The award marks their contribution to promoting the Cork arts scene during Covid-19.

Elmarie Mawe presents Sunday morning's 'The Arts House' on Cork's 96FM & C103, with her husband Conor Tallon working alongside her.

Their weekly show has highlighted the work of Cork artists for many years, but since the Covid-19 pandemic hit they have been actively working to help struggling artists and keep the community alive.

Covid-19 has shown how valuable their platform is for Cork theatre, music, and visual arts performers.

Speaking on their success Elmarie Mawe said: “We are really delighted to receive this award for doing work that we simply love. We were especially conscious of how valuable a platform radio is to those artists who were suddenly left without an income or way of earning a living.

"We both understand the importance of the arts in our culture so for us there was never any question that we would not keep going with the show during Covid-19. And throughout lockdown and restrictions, to see the way the arts community adapted, responded, and lifted everyone else was so heartening,” she added.

Conor Tallon said: “The pandemic has been hard for everyone in different ways. We wanted to be able to help whoever we could, and we’re delighted that we were able to go and give people the support they needed.”

Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan said that Elmarie and Conor were "the light in a time of darkness for many" during the pandemic.

Their names will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Persons’ of the Year.

Sponsors of the awards scheme are the Irish Examiner/The Echo; RTÉ; Southern; Lexus Cork; AM O’Sullivan PR; Cork Crystal; Tony O’Connell Photography; CAVS; Musgrave MarketPlace.