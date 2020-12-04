Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 17:16

Extension approved for Cork hospital a 'vote of confidence' in the area

A new 48-bed extension has been green-lit for Mallow General Hospital.

Sarah O’Dwyer

It’s understood the Health Services Executive and Government have given the plans for the new block the go ahead today.

This expansion is expected to allow for improvement on the level of elective procedures carried out at the hospital.

Full details are expected to be released shortly.

Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor said that this is a significant vote of confidence in Mallow Hospital and health care across Cork County and the North Cork region health facilities.

"This expansion is due to the hard work of the staffing community at Mallow General Hospital who work tirelessly to put the welfare of patients above all else. I want to thank them for their dedication and hard work, this year in particular. I know that this expansion will ease pressure on the hospital and bring great comfort for communities right across Cork," Deputy O'Connor said.

He added that Mallow General Hospital has a critical role to play for the future of health care in rural Ireland.

