Cork barbership re-opens its doors following fire 

A northside barbershop that was ravaged by a fire in September has reopened its doors after many weeks of renovations.

House of Handsome on Dublin Street, Blackpool, was the second hair salon to have a fire incident within a two week period in September.

Their neighbouring salon 3 Degrees, which also suffered fire damage, re-opened earlier this week.

Speaking to The Echo, staff at House of Handsome said they were delighted to reopen after the renovations and in line with the relaxation of the Covid restrictions.

“It’s great to be back to normal,” a staff member said.

The barbershop has been busy since it reopened, with appointments flying in ahead of the Christmas period.

Speaking about the renovations, the House of Handsome barber said there had been a lot of work to do and it took almost two months to get the place ready for use again.

House of Handsome is open 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.