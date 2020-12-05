Bishop commends people of Cork for their determination during pandemic 

Bishop Paul Colton has commended and thanked the people of Cork for their generosity and determination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the recent Diocesan Synod of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Bishop Paul Colton said that despite the challenges, the people of Cork have continued to show strength during the difficult period.

“Individuals and organisations, including parishes and chaplaincies in the churches … have shown resolve, determination, pragmatism, energy and faith in huge measure. There has been inventiveness, creativity, lateral thinking, and generosity in large measure,” he said.

Referring to the Cork City and Cork County Covid-19 Community Response Forums on which he sits, the Bishop said:

“From my own involvement in the two Cork Covid-19 Community Response Forums I have seen that the response of people throughout this city and county has been characterised by generosity, determination, volunteering and going many proverbial ‘extra miles’."

However, the Chuch of Ireland Bishop of Cork has said that this year has further portrayed some of the issues in society, noting how some problems have been exposed in the light of the pandemic, such as the inadequate resourcing of health services and nursing homes.

“The pandemic has also widened the cracks of issues our society has been facing for decades; things we have known about, lobbied for, and have indeed been working on and made strides in addressing, but the pandemic has highlighted that they are not fully resolved yet,” he said.

“There is more to do and that in some areas we have not done enough: the adequate resourcing and equipping of our health service, in spite of the massive expenditure on it; the shortfall in funding for our nursing homes through the Fair Deal scheme; the challenges we will face in that area of care for the older person as our population ages; meeting the care arising from mental health concerns, as well as people with additional needs in society.”