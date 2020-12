AFTER remaining closed for more than eight weeks because of Covid-19 restrictions, Irish cinemas can restart their popcorn machines and welcome patrons back.

In Cork City centre, the Gate Multiplex, on North Main St, was looking festive as customers began to arrive for the first screenings.

The cinema opened yesterday, along with the two other Gate cinemas in Cork, in Midleton and Mallow.

“We’re so thrilled to be back, we really are,” said Tracey O’Brien, manager at the Gate Multiplex. “We have a great offering of movies, as well, coming up to Christmas.

“We’ve got some classics, like Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Wonder Woman is coming out on December 16 and there are some really great smaller, and Irish, movies coming out, as well.”

Sharon Fogarty (left) and Emma Buckley, staff members at the Gate Cinema, North Main St., Cork, as it reopened after Level 5 restrictions were eased.

Films with Irish connections include Tomm Moore’s and Ross Stewart’s Wolfwalkers, the latest animation from Cartoon Saloon, and A Girl from Mogadishu, an Irish-Belgium film based on the testimony of Ifrah Ahmed, who, having escaped war-torn Somalia, emerged as one of the world’s foremost international activists against gender-based violence.

“There’s a really good mix of things there: Something for everyone,” Ms O’Brien said.

Customers are advised to book online in advance as capacity is just 50 seats per screening. This is because of social distancing

“When you book your tickets, there are 12 seats automatically blocked around you, so you’re socially distanced inside in the screen, so it’s super-safe,” Ms O’Brien said.

The Gate cinema has taken all safety precautions.

“There’s been no cases linked worldwide to Covid-19 in cinemas,” Ms O’Brien said. “That should give people an extra bit of reassurance that it’s super safe to come in. We’re delighted to be back and can’t wait to see our regulars coming back in.”

Log on to www.gatecinemas.com.