Cork shop owner hoping to reward staff after Lotto winning ticket sale

THE owner of the shop that sold a €10.7 million winning Lotto ticket in Cork has said he will throw a big party for staff once Covid-19 restrictions have passed.

The winning ticket, from Wednesday night’s draw, was purchased as a Quick Pick last Sunday at Spar in Mount Oval in Rochestown.

The win is officially the 20th biggest Lotto prize win in the history of the National Lottery.

The National Lottery confirmed yesterday that the ticket was sold in the Cork suburb.

"Please tell me you’re calling to let me know I’ve sold the winning ticket,” were the first words out of the mouth of the popular Cork retailer when the National Lottery called him on Thursday evening to inform him that he had sold the winning ticket.

Shane Cantillon, who runs the local store with the help of his brother Mark, his father Greg and an additional 30 local staff members said he was overjoyed by the news.

He said that he has always promised his staff a huge celebration if they sell a big winning lottery ticket and he intends to throw the bash of a lifetime to thank them for their incredible work after a tough 12 months.

Local neighbourhood store in Cork celebrates largest Lotto prize of 2020 following Wednesday’s €10.7 million jackpot win.

“My phone lit up last night and to my surprise, the National Lottery number came up," he said.

"I was aware the winning Lotto ticket was won in Cork so I knew it could only be one thing – I must have sold the winning ticket. Anybody working in the retail trade will tell you that selling a winning lottery ticket to one of your own customers is the next best thing to winning it yourself.

"Working with my entire family in the business makes this win even more special. The ethos of the business is all about being local, supporting local communities and local suppliers and now one of our local customers is worth over €10 million! 2020 has been a tough year for everybody but knowing that somebody in the area may be €10.7 million richer today is a huge buzz for us.

"We’re only a couple of weeks away from Christmas so I hope that it brings them and their family tremendous hope, joy and happiness for many, many years,” said the delighted shop owner.

He added: “I am in a very lucky position that I have the most incredibly hardworking staff working for us. We have five stores throughout Cork and another one in Carlow and I have always promised the staff a huge celebratory night out if we ever sold a winning jackpot ticket.

"Once the end of Covid is in sight, it’s going to be a massive celebratory party for all of our 250 employees so I know that will give them something special to look forward to, once restrictions are lifted of course.”

The National Lottery is appealing for all players to check their tickets carefully and if they are the big winner, to sign the back of the ticket and contact 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s €10,780,193 Lotto jackpot were: 09, 12, 22, 28, 35, 47, and the bonus number was 37.