Cork salon that reopened after fire welcomes very special guest 

A Cork salon which reopened its doors for the first time this week after suffering significant fire damage in September, has welcomed a very special guest.

3 Degrees Hair Salon in Blackpool reopened on Wednesday after an arson attack in September which saw over €130,000 in damage caused to the property.

The salon, owned by sisters Estelle Rea, Ciara Murphy, and Hayleigh Murphy, has been in operation for 11 years.

In a post on social media on Friday evening, the sisters said they were extremely grateful for all the support they have received in the last few days and revealed that one very special Cork man had even come to show his support to them.

"What a whirlwind we have had over the last few days it’s been possibly 1 of the best weeks of our lives to date," the post said.

"Once again we have to stress the gratitude we have for all the kindness, support and loyalty we have been shown by the people of Cork. We would like to show so much appreciation to our staff because these girls make up 70% of 3 Degrees they work just as hard as us.

"We had a special visitor pop by this evening to show his support towards us.

The man himself Mr. Roy Keane. It means so much to us to be back living and creating our dreams. Making people look and feel fantastic”.